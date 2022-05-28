Thomas J. Mcinerney Sells 100,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GNW opened at $4.09 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,590,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.