Timothy P. Francis Sells 2,239 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total value of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VMI opened at $264.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day moving average of $239.16. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,502,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,993,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.