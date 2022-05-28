Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up to $37.16

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.16, but opened at $39.20. Twitter shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 156,874 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,965,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $656,406,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

