Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the April 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBSFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €55.30 ($58.83) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.53) to €40.00 ($42.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($58.51) to €53.00 ($56.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $10.36 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

