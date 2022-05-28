UBS Group Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $50.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

CGNX opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. Cognex has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

