UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of UMH Properties worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 457,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and have sold 4,425 shares valued at $107,722. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

