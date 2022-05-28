UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,027,500 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 5,626,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.7 days.

UNCFF opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

