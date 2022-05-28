UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 58.9% in May

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €35.50 ($37.77) to €36.80 ($39.15) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get UPM-Kymmene Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $36.11 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UPM-Kymmene Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.