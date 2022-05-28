Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
About Urbana
