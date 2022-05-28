Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Get Urbana alerts:

About Urbana (Get Rating)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.