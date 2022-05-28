Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.85. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

