Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 90.6% in May

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCCTF opened at $15.95 on Friday. Victoria has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

About Victoria (Get Rating)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

