Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($125.53) to €112.00 ($119.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vinci from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
About Vinci
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
