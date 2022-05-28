Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.
About Vivendi (Get Rating)
Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.