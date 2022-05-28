Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 112.5% in May

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 229.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIVHY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.30 ($14.15) to €13.60 ($14.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.10 ($13.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.55) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

