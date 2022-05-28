VMware (NYSE:VMW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 95,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,860,957 shares.The stock last traded at $121.89 and had previously closed at $120.54.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

