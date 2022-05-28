WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in WNS by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WNS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in WNS by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WNS by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,059,000 after buying an additional 176,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.