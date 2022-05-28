XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $477,024.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 9,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $477,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,201 shares in the company, valued at $118,185,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Mark Adams sold 25,171 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,459.71.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mark Adams sold 50,669 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $2,434,138.76.

On Friday, May 13th, Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40.

XPEL stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.21.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in XPEL by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

