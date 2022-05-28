ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Down to $25.20

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.20, but opened at $24.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 4,521 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.90 to $39.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,695,000 after buying an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 416.3% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,855,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

