10,670 Shares in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.14.
