13,399 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 280,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,576,000 after buying an additional 723,794 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $39.86 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

