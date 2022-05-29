16,279 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,089,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVGO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

EVgo stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

