20,350 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,226.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 219,487 shares of company stock worth $4,489,702 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIGC opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

