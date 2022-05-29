21,610 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GoodRx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoodRx by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,779,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoodRx by 7,379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $8.11 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

GoodRx Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.