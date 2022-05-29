28,275 Shares in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,174,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

