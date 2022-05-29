300,000 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in UTA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000.

UTA Acquisition stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

