3,231 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

ROLL opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

