34,693 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sylvamo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Sylvamo Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

