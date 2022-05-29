45,436 Shares in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuvei at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $22,591,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $91,814,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $57,064,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

