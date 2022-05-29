5,422 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.56. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.83.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

