$6.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.88 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.36 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.25 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

