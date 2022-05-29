$658.87 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to report sales of $658.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.52 million and the lowest is $637.30 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $618.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,295,000 after buying an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 114.2% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 994,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after buying an additional 530,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SUM opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.30.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.