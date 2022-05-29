A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of A10 Networks worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,476 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,226 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of ATEN opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

