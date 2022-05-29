Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) vs. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Critical Review

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01% Codiak BioSciences -155.37% -145.22% -41.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 522.57%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Achilles Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.51 Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 2.52 -$37.16 million ($1.58) -1.63

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Achilles Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

