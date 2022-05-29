Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 78.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 86.00 to 78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 160.00 to 140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 115.00 to 100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $5.92 on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online generalist and classifieds sites. Its products and services portfolio includes generalist classifieds sites and specialist real estate, motors, jobs, fashion, household equipment, and sport equipment sites. The company offers digital services to connect buyers and sellers, as well as facilitates transactions.

