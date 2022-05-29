Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adient worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adient by 792.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.47 on Friday. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

