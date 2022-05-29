Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Advantest has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.