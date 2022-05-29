Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Update

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 63.3% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. Advantest has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
