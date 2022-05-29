Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 871 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

