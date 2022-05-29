Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.89) to €4.00 ($4.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.47) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $3.72 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

