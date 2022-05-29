Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,964 shares.The stock last traded at $30.82 and had previously closed at $29.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 10,924 shares valued at $346,388. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,771,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 218,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after buying an additional 175,991 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

