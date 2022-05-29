Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,657 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alight were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,032 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,633,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

