Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Up 14.1%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) shares shot up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

DRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.47). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRTS. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

