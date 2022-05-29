AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

About AltaGas (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

