AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

