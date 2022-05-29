AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $23.96 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.