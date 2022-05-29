AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to C$34.50 at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

