American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 389,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 6,169,592 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $14.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

