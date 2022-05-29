AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $175.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

