Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.