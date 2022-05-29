Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.