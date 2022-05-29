Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $497.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

