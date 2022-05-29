Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.