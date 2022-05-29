Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 24,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 699,666 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,144,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

