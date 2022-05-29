Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Down to $179.47

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $179.47, but opened at $170.68. Arch Resources shares last traded at $165.99, with a volume of 1,804 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.54.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,931. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

