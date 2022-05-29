Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

